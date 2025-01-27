In my recent article that covered the basics of investing in some of the covered call income funds that are available for investors to choose from, I mentioned several CEFs (closed end funds) from Eaton Vance that have been available to
EXG: This Global Equity Income Fund Increased Monthly Distributions, Now Yields 9%+
Summary
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund offers a 9.23% yield, trades at an -8.54% discount to NAV, and focuses on dividend-paying stocks and call options.
- EXG underperformed its MSCI World Index benchmark in Q3 2024 due to poor stock selection in IT, consumer staples, and communication services sectors.
- Despite historical underperformance, EXG's increased distributions and narrowing discount present an attractive entry point for conservative income investors seeking 7-8% average annual returns.
- Global uncertainties and geopolitical disruptions may impact 2025 performance, but EXG remains a strong candidate for income portfolios with its current yield and discount.
