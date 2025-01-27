NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is something you don’t see much anymore in the U.S., a large, independent, old-fashioned, mega machine shop. If you walk into one of their plants, you will see a large factory floor with row after row of large
NN, Inc.: The Tariff Beneficiary Poster Child
Summary
- New CEO Harold Bevis, with significant turnaround experience, has initiated cost cuts, improved margins, and increased new business wins, driving a successful turnaround.
- NN's high leverage and historical losses are concerns, but positive free cash flow and a potential term loan refinancing at a lower rate offer optimism.
- New tariffs by the U.S. on Mexico, China, and/or Canada will rapidly accelerate the turnaround if implemented.
