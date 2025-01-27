Oxford Lane Capital Q2 FY25 Preview: Expecting Vibrant Deal Activity
Summary
- 2025 faces 2 key macro scenarios. Real-time inflation data and industry forecasts suggest that the contained inflation, growth-constructive one is more likely.
- In such an environment, OXLC is poised to benefit from higher deal activity in the US CLO market, which would be accretive to subsequent net investment income growth.
- OXLC's valuations are at a lower than usual premium to NAV, making buys more acceptable for CLO investors.
- OXLC may fare mediocre vs the S&P 500, but it looks poised to outperform the broader CLO market, as represented by the JAAA CLO ETF.
- Going into Q2 FY25 earnings, I am expecting good prints and commentary on net new investment activity and hopefully management's take on potential deregulation policies and its impacts on spurring growth in the investments book of OXLC.
