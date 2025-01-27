Under Armour: A Semi-Successful Turnaround Is Priced In

Jan. 26, 2025 11:31 PM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA) Stock, UA Stock
Caffital Research
1.28K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • In the past decade, Under Armour's aggressive growth strategy deteriorated the brand, while the company continued to grow through aggressive discounting and forced store expansion.
  • Under Armour is now going through a major brand turnaround as founder Kevin Plank took over as CEO in 2024. The turnaround is still in its early stages.
  • A semi-successful turnaround is priced in at Under Armour's current stock level.

facade of large Under Armour flagship retail store at night

Robert Way

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA, NYSE:UA) distributes and sells apparel, footwear, and accessories primarily under the company-named brand with a focus on performance apparel. The company has a global footprint, and around 61% of sales

This article was written by

Caffital Research
1.28K Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UAA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UAA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UAA
--
UA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News