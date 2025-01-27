I have to admit, I am a market junkie and I just can't help myself from researching new funds as they are launched. One of the recent new funds I am keeping an eye on is the NEOS Enhanced Income
HYBI: A Pass For Now
Summary
- NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF aims to outperform high-yield bonds by writing short-term out-of-the-money put spreads on the SPX Index.
- In theory, writing equity index puts should be accretive to total returns, as put writing is a solid long-term strategy.
- HYBI's strategy could increase volatility and drawdowns due to the high correlation between high-yield bonds and equities.
- While the fund's mandate allows HYBI to allocate to investment grade bonds, this ability is so far untested. For now, I recommend placing HYBI on a watchlist to see how it performs over a cycle.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.