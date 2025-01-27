Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) crushed profit estimates for its fourth quarter a week ago, which is in part due to the central bank taking its foot off the gas in terms of short-term interest rate cuts.
Bank of America: NII Growth Poised To Accelerate
Summary
- Bank of America crushed Q4 profit estimates, driven by investment banking and a cautious central bank rate-cutting strategy, positioning it for potential re-rating higher.
- With deposits at a record $1.97 trillion and growing loans, BAC is poised for robust NII growth in 2025.
- The Company is undervalued relative to Wells Fargo, with a potential intrinsic value of $56 if it re-rates to WFC's book value multiple.
- Surging business confidence and a higher-for-longer interest rate environment could significantly boost Bank of America's profits, book value, and net interest income in 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.