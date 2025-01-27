The title says it all - this is President Trump's market, and we are just living in it. After taking office, Trump has unleashed a flurry of Executive Orders, marking an enormous departure from President Biden's administration, moving so fast it is, frankly, hard to keep

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC, RBLX, SMTC, SE, CRDO, GEV, OKLO, CRWD, LB, ONON, DXYZ, COIN, RBRK, RDDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



I may buy or sell shares at any time. Nothing here should be considered financial advice. Please consult a financial advisor before buying or selling any security.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.