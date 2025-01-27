It's Trump's Market, And We're Living In It, Market Pushes Up And Consolidates For Next Leg

Summary

  • President Trump's pro-business policies are creating a bullish market environment, but patience is necessary as these policies take time to impact the market.
  • Mid-cap growth stocks, particularly those in the IWP, show strong potential but may need short-term consolidation before further gains.
  • Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are in a consolidation phase; Trump's crypto-friendly stance could be bullish but requires Congressional approval for significant impact.
  • Current market conditions favor momentum trading, but caution is advised as some stocks show signs of short-term fatigue and lack of follow-through.
A double exposure image of skyscrapers with overlay of financial graphs, set against a blurred background, illustrating the concept of business growth

Market Analysis (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The title says it all - this is President Trump's market, and we are just living in it. After taking office, Trump has unleashed a flurry of Executive Orders, marking an enormous departure from President Biden's administration, moving so fast it is, frankly, hard to keep

Let's take a look at the charts....

