Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) is a precision oncology company, which means it focuses on therapies that target very specific cancer-related mutations. In particular, the main pathways it uses are the RAS/MAPK pathways. ERAS has a relatively late-stage pipeline with Naporafenib, which
Erasca's Naporafenib Is Shaping Up Nicely For NRASm Melanoma
Summary
- Naporafenib is Erasca’s main candidate, and it has Fast Track status for NRASm melanoma.
- I see the company has a robust balance sheet, with roughly $463.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Q3, 2024. They estimate a runway into 2H2027.
- SEACRAFT-1 already showed that Naporafenib has potentially better efficacy compared to the SoC and competitors.
- I believe Naporafenib could have an FDA submission by late 2025 or 2026. Plus, ERAS has a nicely diversified pipeline for broader RAS cancers.
- So, given that the stock has already pulled back 40.7% from its 2024 highs, I think ERAS now looks compelling at these levels.
