On January 13th, I began working on an article about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT , NEOE: MSFT:CA ) and OpenAI gently parting ways, not anticipating the spotlight about to shine on the relationship due to last week's 'Stargate' announcement. Following the

I am the founder and senior analyst of Unit Economics, a Rhode Island based independent research firm for institutional investors. Prior to founding Unit Economics, I was an analyst at Noble Partners, a global macro long/short hedge fund.At Unit Economics, we integrate top-down macro/thematic research with bottoms-up stock selection, utilizing a fundamentally-oriented "unit economics" approach to model and forecast company financials. We strongly believe earnings estimate revisions are a key driver of share prices and valuation is best expressed by five year forward PEs.Our recent research has focused on Artificial Intelligence, exploring its transformative impact on companies, industries, and the economy as a whole.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.