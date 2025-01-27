Netflix: Price Hikes And Improved Ad Monetization Trigger Growth Tailwinds

Jan. 27, 2025
Summary

  • NFLX has delivered an outsized performance thanks to its market-leading streaming share, growing profit margins, and expanding subscriber base.
  • It is apparent that its excellent content slate has been instrumental in driving the streaming platform's profitable growth trend and highly successful streaming monetization.
  • If anything, we believe that NFLX may continue doing so moving forward, thanks to the upcoming price hikes and improved ad monetization in 2025.
  • These developments may have directly contributed to the stock's rather expensive valuations and rather exuberance rallies since November 2024.
  • We shall discuss the numerous caveats linked to our reiterated Buy rating for NFLX.

NFLX - A Force To Be Reckoned With In The Streaming Industry, Thanks To Its Growing Market Share & Profitable Growth Trend

We previously covered Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) (NEOE:NFLX:CA) in October 2024, discussing its double

