South Bow: Canadian Investors Can Get Paid In USD With This 8% Yielding Stock

The Affluent Tortoise
2.28K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • South Bow, a TC Energy spinoff, offers an 8% USD dividend yield, ideal for Canadians needing USD income and hedging against currency fluctuations.
  • South Bow's cash flow is secured by long-term take-or-pay contracts, ensuring dividend stability and sustainability.
  • Dividends are tax-advantaged, avoiding IRS withholding taxes and qualifying for the Canadian Dividend Tax Credit.
  • SOBO's valuation is based on pro forma earnings, with future growth supported by modest capital plans and debt reduction strategies.

Oil pipeline in industrial district with factories at dusk

spooh

Author's Note: All figures noted in Canadian currency

As a Canadian resident, earning $USD income generally requires you to file a tax return with the IRS and may involve paying income tax on the amount earned. For most investors, these hassles add costs

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise
2.28K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOBO, TRP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please note that this is not tax advice, investors are encouraged to consult a tax specialist for their own planning needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOBO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOBO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOBO:CA
--
SOBO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News