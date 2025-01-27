Ace River Capital Q4 2024 Quarterly Letter
Summary
- Ace River Capital Partners returned +8.79% in Q4 2024, outperforming the S&P 500 and Russell 2000, but ended the year at -14.53%.
- Strategy focuses on concentrated investments in small and micro-cap companies with tangible assets, avoiding software, finance, and insurance sectors.
- Top position RCI Hospitality (RICK) shows growth potential with its club acquisitions and Favoritely.com platform, aiming for long-term value.
- Vox Royalty (VOXR) and Marine Max (HZO) also show promising developments, with VOXR increasing cash flow and HZO under activist investor review.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RICK, VOXR, HZO, DSHK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.