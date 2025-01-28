Saputo Trading Even Lower On Tariff Fears, But Is Actually A Large U.S. Manufacturer

Jan. 28, 2025 9:00 AM ETSaputo Inc. (SAP:CA) Stock, SAPIF Stock
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
1.08K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Saputo's stock is down 30% from mid-summer 2024 highs due to low growth, deteriorating margins, and fears of U.S. trade tariffs.
  • Saputo actually possesses a substantial U.S. manufacturing footprint that mitigates tariff risks.
  • Recent reported losses from Argentina have further clouded the picture, but, nonetheless, Saputo trades at an estimated P/FCF of 15x.
  • Saputo's discontinuation of its DRIP signals management's confidence in undervalued shares, and I am a buyer here.

Milk jar, milk bottle and milk glass shot on blue striped table against blue striped table

fcafotodigital

(all financials numbers are presented in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise specified)

Shares of Canada's Saputo (TSX:SAP:CA) (OTCPK:SAPIF) are about 30% lower than mid-summer (2024) highs. Low growth and deteriorating margins are key parts of the story here, but so is

This article was written by

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
1.08K Followers
25 years+ in the financial/investment industry. Former Senior Managing Editor here at Seeking Alpha; the tail end of an ~11 year stint working for SA. Prior to this, I worked as a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where I managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. I've also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. I have a healthy interest in behavioral finance and love a good investment "story" at least as much as a financial analysis. My investment ideas on SA will likely be a mix of contrarian, event-driven, and structured trades. I completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, and am an active member of the CFA Institute. MY PERSONAL FAVS:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4688259-qyld-and-contango-capture-for-possible-15-percent-yieldhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4690866-tripadvisor-plummet-on-m-and-a-rejection-brings-stock-back-into-playhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4707286-eventbrites-net-cash-is-an-illusion-sell

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAP:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SAP:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAP:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAPIF
--
SAP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News