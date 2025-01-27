Meta Platforms Q4 Preview: Is There A DeepSeek Risk?

Noah's Arc Capital Management
4K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Meta's shares have surged 11.70% in three months, driven by strong AI investments, particularly in their Meta ads division.
  • Despite concerns about the new DeepSeek model, I believe it presents a net positive opportunity for Meta to reduce CapEx and increase efficiency.
  • Analysts are optimistic about Meta's Q4 earnings, with significant EPS and revenue growth expected, supported by upward revisions.
  • Meta's forward P/E ratio is high, but its exceptional EPS growth justifies an 80% premium to the sector median forward P/E, indicating interesting upside potential.

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President

Chip Somodevilla

Co-Authored by Noah Cox and Brock Heilig

Investment Thesis

Meta (NASDAQ:META) shares are up nearly 12% since the last time I wrote on the company in late October. When I published my last piece of research

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management
4K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News