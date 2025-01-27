Aegean Airlines: A Speculative Buy Opportunity With Risks

Jan. 27, 2025 6:15 AM ETAegean Airlines S.A. (AGZNF) Stock
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Aegean Airlines stock has declined 15.5%, partly due to low OTC volume, not fully reflecting the underlying listing's performance.
  • Despite a 3% revenue decline and 27% EBIT drop, Aegean Airlines maintains impressive >20% margins amidst international traffic pressures and engine issues.
  • The investment case is risky due to high debt and lower EBITDA projections, but the stock trades at a discount to peers.
  • Maintaining a speculative buy rating with a $13.28 price target, driven by strong margins and easing operational challenges.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

Bottom view of a passenger plane passing over the Celsus Library in the Ancient City of Ephesus

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

Aegean Airlines (OTCPK:AGZNF) stock has declined 15.5% since I initiated coverage for the airline with a speculative buy rating or better, said the OTC ticker sold off. That is important to keep in mind because

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.35K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGZNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGZNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGZNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News