Preferreds Weekly Review: Floater Yield Confusion And Redemption Likelihood

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the third week of January and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • Preferred stocks started the year strong with a 1% return, despite Treasury market volatility, with all sectors except BDCs showing gains.
  • NYMT Series E preferred reset its coupon to SOFR + 6.691%, raising the yield to over 11%, highlighting the importance of tracking floating-rate resets.
  • Issuers face challenges in redeeming high-coupon floating-rate preferreds due to cash constraints and refinancing costs, making redemptions in the mREIT sector less likely than it seems.
Business invetment fund investor planning for investment in crisis

primeimages

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try

