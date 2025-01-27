This piece is part of a series that dives deeper into the most prevalent themes of this year’s iteration of our flagship research piece, Charting Disruption. This feature focuses on the aging population, as part of a larger
Tech-Enabled Health: Revolutionizing The Standard Of Care
Summary
- The healthcare industry stands at a critical inflection point where traditional care delivery models can no longer keep pace with soaring demand.
- While preventative care approaches have shown promise in managing chronic conditions and improving patient outcomes, the fundamental gap between healthcare supply and demand continues to widen.
- Fudamental gap between healthcare supply and demand continues to widen. Technology is emerging as the crucial bridge across this divide, with the healthtech market projected to more than quadruple from approximately $225 billion in 2022 to over $1 trillion by 2032.
