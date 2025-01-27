Lucid Motors: Dead Money In 2025

Jan. 27, 2025 9:31 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID) StockRIVN
On the Pulse
13.57K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Lucid Motors exceeded Q4 2024 delivery expectations but faces challenges in 2025 due to the removal of the $7,500 EV tax credit.
  • The ramp-up of Gravity SUV production will likely increase operating expenses and widen losses, posing risks of dilution.
  • Despite a 71% YoY delivery growth in 2024, Lucid's high operating losses and optimistic 2025 sales estimates suggest potential downside revisions.
  • Given the regulatory changes and financial struggles, I recommend staying away from Lucid Motors until its sales trajectory becomes clearer.

Exterior view of Lucid showroom. Lucid Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle manufacturer.

Khosrork

Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) exceeded expectations with regard to fourth quarter electric-vehicle deliveries. At the start of the month, Lucid Motors revealed higher-than-expected production and deliveries, thanks to incentives such as cheaper financing as well as price reductions.

That said, though, Lucid

This article was written by

On the Pulse
13.57K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LCID Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LCID

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LCID
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News