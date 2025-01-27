Today seems to have all the makings for it to be the worst day of 2025 in terms of returns, at least so far. At the time of writing this article, the futures market marks a -2.50% for the S&P 500 (
DeepSeek: China Seriously Threatens U.S. Tech Hegemony
Summary
- AI's role in global supremacy and business efficiency has driven a sensational bull market, likened to a new industrial revolution.
- DeepSeek's efficient AI model, developed with minimal resources, challenges U.S. big tech's massive investments and raises questions about capital allocation.
- The S&P 500's high concentration in AI-focused companies makes it vulnerable; DeepSeek's free features could impact U.S. tech revenues.
- Despite short-term difficulties, I maintain confidence in the U.S. economy and technological leadership, continuing my accumulation plan in the S&P 500.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SP500, META, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.