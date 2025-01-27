TSMC: A Trillion-Dollar Firm With Strong Growth Prospects Despite China's DeepSeek

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited's Q4 sales grew 37% YoY, driven by high-performance computing, with gross margins expanding from 53% to 59%, and operating income up 63%.
  • Risks include potential reduced demand due to China's DeepSeek AI model and losing high-profile customers, but TSMC's advanced 3nm technology mitigates these risks.
  • TSMC is a strong buy on pull-back, with a $260 price target, offering 17% upside from the latest closing price and significant growth potential.
  • Despite DeepSeek pressures, AI's full integration will require advanced chips, making TSMC's stock drop unjustified and presenting a strong buy opportunity.
TSMC North America headquarters in San Jose, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is not a company that needs an introduction. The company has a market share of nearly 65% for all dedicated foundries, and growth prospects are firmly supported by continued growing demand for

