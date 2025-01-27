iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) generated exceptional returns in the past two years, beating the growth category and outperforming the broader market index. The ETF appears to be a great investment option for 2025
IWY: A Great ETF To Capitalize On The Bull Run In 2025
Summary
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has outperformed the broader market and growth category, driven by significant exposure to top-performing tech and growth stocks, including AI leaders like NVIDIA.
- Despite high valuations, strong fundamental factors and favorable macroeconomic trends suggest a high probability of a continued bull trend and robust returns in 2025.
- IWY's low expense ratio, high alpha, and concentrated mega-cap portfolio make it a top choice for capitalizing on the ongoing bull market.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.