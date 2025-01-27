PBP: Don't Get Hypnotized By This 9% Yield

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF holds the stocks of the S&P 500 and sells short-term call options on the index to generate income.
  • The current yield is attractive, but price history points to significant decay in inflation-adjusted value and distribution history shows an irregular and much lower yield.
  • Several ETFs implementing similar strategies in the same universe have outperformed PBP over the last 2 years.
Under the influence of social media!

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

PBP strategy

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:PBP) is a derivative income fund launched on 12/20/2007, tracking the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index. PBP has a dividend yield of 9.49% and an expense ratio of 0.29%. Distributions

This article was written by

Fred Piard
15.91K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

