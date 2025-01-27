Nvidia Stock: Don't Panic - DeepSeek Is Actually A Plus (Rating Upgrade)

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • I'm upgrading Nvidia Corporation to “Buy” despite the stock's 11% pre-market drop, viewing the dip as a buying opportunity amid market panic over DeepSeek's AI advancements.
  • DeepSeek's success, using Nvidia's H800 GPUs, highlights Nvidia's critical role in AI, suggesting increased future demand for its GPUs from U.S. tech firms.
  • Nvidia's GPUs remain best-in-class; DeepSeek's breakthrough is more about engineering skill than hardware, potentially driving more investment in AI infrastructure.
  • Risks include market disagreement with my bullish stance and potentially lower demand for Nvidia's new products, but I believe Nvidia will benefit from ongoing AI advancements.
  • Despite some risks, I think that Nvidia is actually the beneficiary of what's going on around DeepSeek's release and other LLMs. Don't panic, consider buying the dip.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Large Language Model Technology

Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

My Thesis Update

I first wrote about Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock here on Seeking Alpha in late February 2024 with a “Hold” rating. I warned investors that they should watch out for the industry's cyclicality, expecting

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
6.85K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News