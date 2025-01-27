Nvidia: DeepSeek Selloff May Trigger Opportunistic Entry Points (Upgrade)

  • Nvidia Corporation's recent selloff by -13% presents an excellent buying opportunity, with it triggering a high double digits capital appreciation prospect.
  • Despite uncertainties surrounding DeepSeek, it goes without saying that NVDA remains the linchpin to future LLM developments, attributed to its market-leading AI accelerator chips.
  • The Stargate project is likely to rely heavily on NVDA's chips as well, as more hyperscalers guide higher capex and the US intensifies their Sovereign AI strategy.
  • Combined with the promising market developments observed in the foundry, data center REITs, and power sectors, there is no denying the robust multi-year AI investment cycle.
  • With NVDA stock currently cheaper than its historical trends, we are upgrading to a Strong Buy.

NVDA Is Attractively Valued After The DeepSeek Selloff — Offering Opportunistic Investors With A Rich Upside Potential

We previously covered Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in November 2024, discussing why it was likely to remain the clear leader in

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, GOOG, MSFT, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

