After the strong growth of the financial markets last year, it is now very difficult to find assets that can still show strong growth this year especially since there is a high probability that the market may
With The Arrival Of Trump, A Platinum Renaissance Is Possible!
Summary
- Platinum is undervalued at $970 per ounce, with potential for price growth due to increased demand and reduced supply.
- The automotive industry's shift back to using platinum in gasoline engines has increased demand, while supply has decreased due to low investment.
- Market sentiment is shifting, with political factors like Trump's stance against the green agenda supporting the continued demand for internal combustion engines.
- Risks include technological advancements or economic downturns, but a price target of $1300 per ounce by 2025 is achievable, indicating over 30% growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About XPTUSD:CUR Ticker
More on XPTUSD:CUR
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-