Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OXLC) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Cohen - Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Rubin - Chief Financial Officer

Joe Kupka - Managing Director

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to our call today. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. announces net asset value and selected financial results for the third fiscal quarter and declaration of distributions on common stock for the month ending April, May, and June 2025. My name is Lydia, and I'll be your operator today. After the prepared remarks, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand you over to Jonathan Cohen, CEO, to begin. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Cohen

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. third fiscal quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our CFO; and Joe Kupka, our Managing Director.

Bruce, could you open the call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?

Bruce Rubin

Sure, Jonathan.

Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued earlier this morning.

Please note that this call is the property of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited.

At this point, please direct your attention to the customary disclosure in this morning's press release regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and projections that reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. We ask that you refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these projections. We do not undertake to