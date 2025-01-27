DeepSeek is suddenly in financial media headlines today and is credited with causing a decline in tech stocks’ market cap of an estimated $1 trillion today, especially in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) which is down
Will DeepSeek Pop The Nvidia Bubble?
Summary
- DeepSeek's rise has caused significant market cap declines in tech stocks, especially Nvidia Corporation, highlighting potential weaknesses in NVDA's business model and valuation assumptions.
- DeepSeek's success with limited resources suggests tech majors may reconsider massive AI spending, potentially reducing NVDA's bargaining power and long-term demand.
- The market's volatility in response to DeepSeek indicates uncertainty in valuing NVDA, suggesting its current high valuation may be precarious.
- Even if DeepSeek fades, its impact on NVDA could be lasting, prompting investors to consider more stable alternatives with better valuations.
