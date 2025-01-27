Target: I'm Waiting For One More Pull Back Before Buying

Ken Taylor
377 Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • Target faces macro and cyclical headwinds, with consumer discretionary spending and macro sentiment likely driving the stock lower after recent downward guidance and softening sales.
  • I hesitate to buy TGT unless it becomes unreasonably cheap or shows signs of growth and margin expansion, preferring a 10-15% price drop.
  • Despite long-term growth investments and improvements in logistics and omnichannel offerings, short-term risks and weak discretionary sales make me rate TGT a hold.
  • Target's 3.3% dividend yield is attractive for income-seeking investors, but I seek at least a 10% annual total return before re-initiating a position.

Target Store

Douglas Rissing/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is close to being fairly valued but faces macro and cyclical headwinds that threaten to delay a return to growth. The stock will likely be driven by consumer

This article was written by

Ken Taylor
377 Followers
I hold a Master's in Accounting, am a small business owner, and am an assistant investing educator for beginning and intermediate individual investors. My investing analysis focus is on identifying and developing deep knowledge of great businesses. I have helped manage businesses, spend most of my extra time learning about investing and finance, and have been investing in the stock market for three years with a long-term investment focus. I do not consider myself an expert in stock analysis, but I seek to provide value for investors looking for stock and business information. I will never write about an investing idea without spending hours of research on it. I am not a registered advisor. Nothing I write should be considered personal finance or investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, COST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TGT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News