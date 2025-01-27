AT&T Drops The Hammer, Shares Fly

  • AT&T Inc.'s Q4 revenue beat expectations at $32.3 billion, driven by strong subscriber adds and low churn, with EPS surpassing estimates at $0.56 per share.
  • Mobility revenues rose 3.3%, postpaid net adds were 839,000, and fiber saw a significant jump with 307,000 net adds, showing robust growth.
  • Operating expenses were $27.0 billion, in line with expectations, and free cash flow was $4.8 billion, comfortably covering the dividend with a payout ratio of 43.8%.
  • Despite a $123.5 billion debt burden, AT&T reduced debt by $5.5 billion in 2024, maintaining a 2.5x leverage ratio, with a positive outlook for 2025 and beyond.
  • A post DIRECTV AT&T is on the way.

A few weeks ago outlined our expectations for Q4 earnings out of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Keep in mind, this is a stock we pounded the table on at $15-$16, and have been holding a core house position after

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital
42.46K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group BAD BEAT Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook. Their goal is to save you time by providing in depth, high-quality research, with crystal clear entry and exit targets. They have a proven track record of success.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

