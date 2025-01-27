When I first started to design my own Income Compounder portfolio that I utilize to support my retirement income now that I no longer have a full-time career, I did it gradually on my own with help from
Designing A 10-Year, $100K Retirement Income Portfolio
Summary
- I designed my own retirement income portfolio after firing my financial advisor in 2009 and started my income investing journey by learning all I could about investing.
- Using Portfolio Visualizer, I created a diversified $100,000 portfolio with equal allocations across ten high-yield investments, aiming for passive income and stability.
- The portfolio outperformed the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund, generating a 138.63% cumulative return over ten years, with a focus on reinvesting distributions and annual rebalancing.
- Monte Carlo simulations confirmed a 100% success rate for withdrawing 5% annually in retirement, with potential portfolio growth up to $1,330,000 over 30 years.
