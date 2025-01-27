Designing A 10-Year, $100K Retirement Income Portfolio

Summary

  • I designed my own retirement income portfolio after firing my financial advisor in 2009 and started my income investing journey by learning all I could about investing.
  • Using Portfolio Visualizer, I created a diversified $100,000 portfolio with equal allocations across ten high-yield investments, aiming for passive income and stability.
  • The portfolio outperformed the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund, generating a 138.63% cumulative return over ten years, with a focus on reinvesting distributions and annual rebalancing.
  • Monte Carlo simulations confirmed a 100% success rate for withdrawing 5% annually in retirement, with potential portfolio growth up to $1,330,000 over 30 years.

Businessman holding black alarm clock with clockwise countdown from work to retirement.

Dilok Klaisataporn

When I first started to design my own Income Compounder portfolio that I utilize to support my retirement income now that I no longer have a full-time career, I did it gradually on my own with help from

Now retired, I am an income-oriented investor seeking high yield income to support my lifestyle in retirement.I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for mostly dividend paying income stocks and funds (BDCs, REITs, CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my pension and Social Security. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

