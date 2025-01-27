Indices are taking a beating as I am writing this on Monday morning, with tech stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff in a dramatic fashion. The sentiment on Wall Street seems to have fallen off a cliff due
DeepSeek Anxiety: Why Nvidia's Selloff Looks Like A Big Overreaction
Summary
- Tech stocks are plummeting due to concerns over DeepSeek, a new AI model from China, potentially disrupting Nvidia Corporation's GPU demand.
- DeepSeek's low-budget development and performance comparable to top-tier AI models have spooked investors, questioning the necessity of high-end GPUs.
- Despite the panic, DeepSeek's real-world impact and scalability remain unproven, and regulatory issues could hinder its adoption in the West.
- Nvidia's diverse business and ongoing hardware innovations suggest the sell-off is an overreaction, with long-term bullish prospects intact.
