Broader Equity Market Participation Maybe Unfolding
Summary
- One aspect of the equity market advance over the last few years is the advance has been driven by a small number of stocks.
- For all of 2024, Energy, Health Care and Materials sectors were at the bottom of performance for the year; however, stocks within those sectors appear to be attracting investor attention this year.
- Fourth quarter 2024 earnings reporting season is well underway and four of the Mag 7 report this week, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Tesla after the close on Wednesday and Apple reports after the close on Thursday.
