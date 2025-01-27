AT&T Inc. (T) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett Feldman - SVP, Finance & IR

John Stankey - CEO

Pascal Desroches - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Hodulik - UBS

David Barden - Bank of America

Michael Rollins - Citi

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Peter Supino - Wolf Research

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Sebastiano Petti - JPMorgan

Timothy Horan - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to AT&T's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Following the presentation, the call will be open for questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to your host, Brett Feldman, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brett Feldman

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to our fourth quarter call. I'm Brett Feldman, Head of Investor Relations for AT&T. Joining me on the call today are John Stankey, our CEO; and Pascal Desroches, our CFO.

Before we begin, I need to call your attention to our safe harbor statement. It says that some of our comments today may be forward-looking. As such, they're subject to risks and uncertainties described in AT&T's SEC filings, results may differ materially. Additional information as well as our earnings materials are available on the Investor Relations website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to John Stankey. John?

John Stankey

Thanks, Brett. I appreciate you joining us. I hope you'll find there aren't going to be any surprises on today's call. We finished 2024 strong, like we said, we would at our Analyst and Investor Day in December. We achieved full year results that are in-line or better than all the consolidated financial guidance we provided at the beginning of