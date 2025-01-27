Greggs: A Discounted Gem With Strong Exposure To The UK Market

Jan. 27, 2025 1:40 PM ETGreggs plc (GGGSY) Stock, GGGSF Stock
Pedro Goulart
374 Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Greggs, originally a small bakery, has grown to over 2,500 stores by shifting focus to takeaway food and leveraging efficient operations.
  • The company aims to reach 3,000 locations while improving night shifts, extending hours, and enhancing service channels, including third-party delivery platforms.
  • Despite rising costs, Greggs maintains strong financial health with no long-term debt, reinvesting heavily to sustain growth and improve value-per-pound metrics.
  • Valuation models suggest a potential 40% upside, making Greggs a strong buy for exposure to the UK food service segment, with a price target of $35.
Greggs padaria na rua Argyle sob a Estação Central de Glasgow Scotland UK.

ClaudineVM/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

From Gregg's Bike to Over 2,500 Stores

For Greggs plc (OTCPK:GGGSY), it all started with a bike and a dream. Before opening his first branch, John Gregg was delivering eggs and yeast to families in Newcastle. That’s over eighty years

This article was written by

Pedro Goulart
374 Followers
I am an Equity Analyst and Accountant specializing in restaurant stocks, with a solid foundation in Business Administration and Accounting, complemented by an MBA in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. As the founder of Goulart's Restaurant Stocks, I lead a company focused on analyzing restaurant stocks in the U.S. market. Our coverage spans multiple segments, including QSR, fast casual, casual dining, fine dining, and family dining. We employ advanced analytical models and specialized valuation techniques to provide detailed insights and actionable strategies, helping investors make informed, strategic decisions. In addition to my work in the financial market, I actively engage in academic and journalistic initiatives. I contribute regularly to institutions that promote individual and economic freedom, such as the Mises Institute, Mises Brasil, and SNB&CHF. Previously, I was a columnist for Investing, where I discussed topics like monetary policy, financial education, and financial modeling, aiming to make these subjects accessible to a broader audience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GGGSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GGGSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GGGSY
--
GGGSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News