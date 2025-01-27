AMD: Now Is The Time To Strike (Rating Upgrade)

PropNotes
6.25K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s stock, which we previously rated a “Hold,” now appears to be a “Buy” due to improved financials, better data center execution, and a more attractive valuation.
  • Recent gains in data center revenue and net income growth likely foreshadow strong future performance, with EPS growth projected at 25%+ over the coming years.
  • The DeepSeek news is a relative “plus” for AMD, as public cloud providers will still need long-tail compute, but may opt for cheaper MI300 chips.
  • At less than 20x FY '26 P/E, AMD's shares offer a compelling investment opportunity, at this price.

Artificial Intelligence, concept CPU - quantum computing

MF3d

Last July, we wrote our first-ever coverage on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), or AMD for short.

In that article, titled “AMD: A Perplexing Mix Of Risk And Opportunity,” we made the case that the company

This article was written by

PropNotes
6.25K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns. All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere. Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News