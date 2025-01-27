Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gildo Zegna - Chief Executive Officer

Gianluca Tagliabue - Chief Financial Officer

Paola Durante - Chief of External Relations

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Charchafji - BNP Paribas

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Natasha Bonnet - Morgan Stanley

Daria Nasledysheva - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Full-Year 2024 Preliminary Revenues. Please note that today's material and presentation are available under zegnagroup.com website.

Joining us today, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group leadership team, including the CEO, Gildo Zegna; and CFO, Gianluca Tagliabue.

Before we begin, I need to point out that we will make certain forward-looking statements during today's call. Our actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Also, statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in our SEC filings. Please refer to the forward-looking statements cautionary statement included at page two of today's presentation.

I'll now hand over to Gildo Zegna.

Gildo Zegna

Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining today's call. After three challenging quarters, I'm pleased that -- to be here today to talk about the quarter that showed some important progress, even if we all know the sector is still facing uncertainties.

Let me start with a few highlights. Q4 ‘24 revenue grew by 3%, both organic and reported, thanks to three main contributors. The Zegna brand, which grew 7% organic, the drag to consumer channel, which grew 8% organically at group level. In the quarter, in particular at Zegna and also TOM FORD FASHION, reported solid results, plus 9% organic in acceleration in all regions.

North America, which delivered 15% organic