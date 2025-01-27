My first article about GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) discussed three secular tailwinds behind the company's growth. One of those secular trends was companies adopting generative Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). GitLab is a DevSecOps platform that helps developers build, test, and
GitLab As A Buy: How AI Trends Are Shaping The Future Of Software Development
Summary
- GitLab leverages AI to enhance software development, integrating security and AI throughout the development lifecycle, driving significant growth.
- Since my buy recommendation on June 11, 2024, GitLab's stock has risen 44%, outperforming the S&P 500's 14% increase.
- This article reviews GitLab's Q3 FY 2025 performance, valuation, and risks, emphasizing its potential as a leader in Agentic AI.
- Despite risks, GitLab's innovative use of AI and strong fundamentals make it a compelling buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.