These are the times that try Big Tech investors’ souls. The Magnificent 7 stocks - and a handful of other tech names - have led the markets for the last few years. But several are cratering in the wake of news out of China.
Chart Of The Week: 3 Charts, One Market Take In Wake Of DeepSeek Plunge
Summary
- Several Mag 7 stocks that have led the markets for the last few years. But several are cratering in the wake of news of Chinese firm DeepSeek releasing details on its AI model which compares favorably to US models at just a fraction of the cost.
- That is leading investors to question the sustainability of AI-related tech spending, and to dump shares of Mag 7 stocks like Nvidia Corp. and Mag 7-adjacent names like ASML Holding NV and Broadcom Inc.
- Resist the urge to sell everything here. Instead, use the news as a wake-up call to put more money to work in other names!
