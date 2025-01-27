Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to report earnings for the December quarter pre-market on January 30th, and consensus expectations for revenue and net income are set at $5.04 billion and $2.17 billion, respectively. In my view, expectations look reasonable, and I
Altria: Expect To Be Paid ~10% Yield Also In 2025
Summary
- Altria Group, Inc.'s Q4 earnings are expected to meet or exceed consensus, driven by strong pricing power and operational efficiencies offsetting cigarette volume declines.
- Looking to 2025, Altria remains positioned to generate $8.3 billion in attributable cash flow, likely sustaining a highly attractive ~10% shareholder yield.
- As a key risk factor, GLP-1 medications could accelerate cigarette volume declines by reducing nicotine cravings, posing a potential long-term challenge for Altria.
- Altria is fairly valued at a 9.3x P/E, but an attractive 8-10% shareholder yield makes the company a “Buy” for income-focused investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
not financial advice
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.