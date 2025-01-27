Cross-Asset Volatility: Implied volatilities fell across asset classes last week as risk assets rallied – though that appears short-lived with markets tumbling over the weekend on negative AI and tariff headlines. FX – the asset class most sensitive to tariff risk – saw the biggest
VIX Call Demand Near Record High Ahead Of FOMC
Summary
- Implied volatilities fell across asset classes last week as risk assets rallied – though that appears short-lived with markets tumbling over the weekend on negative AI and tariff headlines.
- While the VIX index declined last week, down 1.1 pts to 14.9%, demand for VIX options picked up notably, particularly upside calls.
- While SPX skew flattened last week on the back of the rally, demand for OTM puts picked up, driving put skew higher.
