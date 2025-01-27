NextEra Energy Partners Q4 Preview: Will There Be A Business Model Pivot?
Summary
- NextEra Energy Partners, LP, faces growth challenges due to Trump's anti-wind policies. There may also be lingering risks of disruptions to existing projects.
- NEP's track record of missing revenue and EBIT margin expectations suggests a bearish outlook for Q4 FY24 results.
- The company's distributions exceed FCF generation. Accounting for available liquidity, there is an increased likelihood of a distribution cut or capital raise at any time over the next 4 quarters.
- Valuation multiples have gotten cheaper, but EBITDA expectations have also been stagnant. Relative technicals vs. SPX500 are in a powerful downtrend.
- A name change to XPLR Infrastructure could signal a business model pivot away from renewable energy and toward infrastructure.
