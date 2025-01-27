The Nasdaq is down well over 3% as of this writing, with AI hardware names driving the declines. The main AI infrastructure stock -- Nvidia (NVDA) -- is down roughly 20% over the last two trading days, which equates to
AI Infrastructure Stocks Drop
Summary
- The Nasdaq is down well over 3% as of this writing, with AI hardware names driving the declines.
- The main AI infrastructure stock, Nvidia, is down roughly 20% over the last two trading days, which equates to a drop of nearly $700 billion in market cap.
- With DeepSeek's supposed low-cost to build its latest ChatGPT-like offering, it has brought into question the necessity for massive capex spend on chips and datacenters, and our AI Infrastructure sub-basket is down an incredible 8.2% on the day as a result.
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (https://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (https://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (https://bespokeinvest.com/)
