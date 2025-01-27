Emerging Energy Crisis On Top Of Deeper Problems Suggest VGK ETF Is Floating On Market Complacency

Zoltan Ban
7.97K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Despite VGK's favorable valuation and decent performance, ongoing European economic and energy crises make it a sell until conditions improve.
  • Europe's worsening natural gas shortage and geopolitical tensions, including US demands and trade issues, pose significant risks to the ETF's outlook.
  • VGK's multinational companies offer some insulation from Europe's economic struggles but face challenges from deglobalization and higher production costs.
  • VGK could become a buying opportunity if Europe addresses its economic issues, but current risks outweigh potential rewards.
Europe

altmodern

Investment thesis: Despite gathering clouds on top of ongoing economic stagnation, European stock markets continue to perform well. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is holding up decently along with the broader market.

Part of the reason behind its decent performance

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban
7.97K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VGK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VGK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News