In four weeks, the German elections will be history. We will know the results of these crucial elections, not only for Germany but also for Europe. However, we are unlikely to know the composition of the next
How The Main Political Parties Plan To Make The German Economy Great Again
Summary
- With less than four weeks to go, the German election campaign is entering its hot phase. The two main topics dominating the election campaign are the economy and, increasingly, immigration.
- The German economy currently faces many problems. The three most pressing structural economic issues are energy, the changing role of China, and deteriorated competitiveness due to a decade-long underinvestment.
- Here we take a look at what needs to be done to make the German economy great again, what the main political parties have to offer, and what could happen after the elections.
