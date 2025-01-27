Dr. Martens plc (DOCMF) Q3 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call Transcript

Dr. Martens plc (OTCPK:DOCMF) Q3 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call January 27, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ije Nwokorie - CEO

Giles Wilson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kate Calvert - Investec

John Stevenson - Peel Hunt

Ben Rada Martin - Goldman Sachs

Alison Lygo - Deutsche Numis

Natasha Bonnet - Morgan Stanley

Anne Critchlow - Berenberg

Ije Nwokorie

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining today's call. I'm joined in the room by Giles Wilson, our CFO; and Bethany Barnes, who heads up IR here. Hopefully, you've seen this morning's Q3 trading statement. Q3 trading was as expected and our guidance is unchanged. I'll give some detail on how we're feeling about trading in a moment, and then we'll open it up for your questions.

Before I do though, I want to say how excited I am to have taken on the role as CEO of Dr. Martens. I also want to take a moment to thank Kenny, my predecessor. He was a great leader of this business for seven years, and I'm truly grateful for the time and commitment he put into a thorough and smooth transition.

I spoke at the half year results about what makes Dr. Martens such a strong brand, its resonance across demographics and cultures, consumer recognition of our premium quality, design and craft, and our product attributes, comfort, style, protection, things that are sought after by consumers everywhere. My job as CEO is to capitalize on these qualities, make DOCS an even more effective organization and pursue the growth opportunities this brand presents.

Right now, that means delivering FY '25 on the four objectives we set out to achieve: right-sizing our operating cost base, strengthening our balance sheet, pivoting our marketing to relentlessly focus on our product, and returning our USA DTC business to growth in the second