Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chang Park - Director of IR

Peter Ho - Chairman and CEO

Bradley Shairson - CRO

Dean Shigemura - CFO

James Polk - President and Chief Banking Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Rulis - D. A. Davidson

Jared Shaw - Barclays

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Andrew Tyrrell - Stephens

Kelly Motta - KBW

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Bank of Hawaii Corporation Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chang Park, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chang Park

Good morning, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today is our Chairman and CEO, Peter Ho; President and Chief Banking Officer, Jim Polk; CFO, Dean Shigemura; Chief Risk Officer, Brad Shairson; and our Deputy CFO, Brad Satenberg.

Before we get started, let me remind you that today's conference call will contain some forward-looking statements. And while we believe our assumptions are reasonable, there are a variety of reasons that actual results may differ materially from those projected. During the call today, we will be referencing our slide presentation as well as the earnings release. Both of these are available on our website, boh.com under the Investor Relations link.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Ho

Thanks, Chang. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining the call. Bank of Hawaii posted yet another solid quarter to end 2024. Net interest