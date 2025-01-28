Big Tech Troubles: 2 Disruption-Resistant Dividend Stocks To Own 'Forever'

Jan. 28, 2025 7:30 AM ETEPD, UNP2 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • Global AI competition is heating up, with disruptors like DeepSeek challenging U.S. tech giants. This poses risks to overvalued big tech stocks.
  • I'm focusing on durable, wide-moat businesses with strong dividends and attractive valuations. These picks are built to thrive long-term.
  • My two favorites are undervalued, disruption-resistant, and offer stability in an uncertain market. They're perfect for income and growth investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Padlock on hundred dollar bill

Aslan Alphan

Introduction

Odds are that by now, you may have heard of DeepSeek.

It's a company that is causing global headlines, including the one below:

The company is a small Chinese artificial intelligence lab that just revealed the technical recipe for

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
39.68K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
UNP--
Union Pacific Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News