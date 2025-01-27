CION Investment Corporation: Disappointing Growth And Investment Activity (Rating Downgrade)

The Gaming Dividend
4.63K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • I am downgrading CION Investment Corporation to a hold due to suppressed growth in a high-interest rate environment and a slightly weakened dividend coverage.
  • CION's portfolio structure is solid, but its NAV has shown no meaningful growth, attributed to net losses, a growing non-accrual rate, and reduced new investments.
  • Despite a high 13% dividend yield, the non-accrual rate has increased to 1.85%, and earnings cover the distribution at a slightly weakened rate of 111%.
  • CION's price trades at a 27.15% discount to NAV, with modest upside potential of 4.5%, impacted by higher borrowing costs and fewer businesses seeking capital.

Piggy bank with dollar eyes

J Studios

Overview

I previously covered CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) back in September 2024. I issued a strong buy rating due to its low non-accrual rate, potential to benefit from a lower interest rate environment, and solid portfolio strategy. While

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend
4.63K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.You can read more of my work here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CION Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CION

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CION
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News