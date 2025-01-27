Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) operates casinos in Las Vegas and regionally, and also operates online gambling sites in the US and Canada. The company has recently made additional efforts in iGaming as the company has penetrated market share in
Caesars Entertainment: Making Moves In iGaming
Summary
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is investing in online iGaming through the Horseshoe platform and a studio partnership with Evolution, as the company has continued to gain share of the market.
- The land-based performance is more mixed, with Q3 showing especial weakness in Caesars' regional casinos. The short-term outlook remains fragile.
- Caesars has made slow progress on the excessive debt through divestment and refinancing.
- I estimate 18% upside on CZR stock to a fair value of $40.9, representing an appropriate margin of safety.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.