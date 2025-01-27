Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) endured its worst single-day stock decline by lunchtime on Monday, January 27. The once hot-momentum AI play, driven by forecasts for intense data-center power demand in the years ahead, plunged following news of China’s AI startup
Vistra: DeepSeek Sparks Undue AI Selling (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading Vistra Corp. to a buy due to improved EPS forecasts and technical support around current levels.
- Despite a 25%+ drop on January 27, VST shares are up big in the last year, and shares are now a value considering the growth trajectory.
- Vistra's impressive Q3 results and strong cash flow highlight its robust financial health and growth potential.
- Key risks include AI competition, regulatory changes, and market volatility.
- I outline key price levels to watch ahead of earnings as implied volatility spikes.
